No Charges For NSW Mother Who Watched And Laughed At Baby Choking On A Vape

A New South Wales mother featured in a disturbing video shoving a vape in her baby’s mouth will not face charges.

The 16-year-old teenage mother has now willingly identified herself as Annie Donovan, from NSW’s Mid-North Coast.

“Want to try it?” A woman who is believed to be the aunt said before she stuck a vape in the baby’s mouth.

The video showed an 11-month-old baby coughing and trying to catch his breath after ingesting the vape fumes while his family laughed and watched.

After the distressing footage went viral across social media in Australia, NSW Police attended the family’s home.

Ms Donovan said she didn’t know she was being filmed and said: “it was just a silly joke”.

“Waking up seeing this Annie Donovan who is a young mother making her baby vape and letting others do the same. Even laughing around in the videos about the baby vaping. So sickening & my heart is heavy for that baby”, a disgusted viewer commented.

Ms Donovan has apologised and said she had learnt a massive lesson.

The mother was forced to relocate due to fear for her safety after receiving people’s comments and death threats online.

“Every c*** got the hide to sit there and talk about me and my child, take a look in yas own backyard,” Ms Donovan said in a response on Facebook.

“You ain’t perfect either so keep that mouth going. You ain’t scary, you’re nothing but bums,” she wrote in the post.

NSW Police have spoken with the family after receiving advice from medical professionals and other government agencies.

“No further police actions will be taken,” NSW Police said.

