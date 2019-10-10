No Climate Emergency Declared for Coffs Harbour

A Climate Emergency has not been declared by Coffs Harbour City Council.

A vocal public gallery of about 40 people shouted “Shame! Shame!” as they left the Coffs Harbour Council Chambers on Thursday afternoon following the vote.

While a petition of approximately 1500 signatures was presented to the Mayor in support of a climate emergency, it wasn’t enough to see Councillor Sally Townley’s original motion get across the line.

An amendment was put forward by Cr Paul Amos who said he didn’t believe that as a simple councillor he was qualified to make such a big call.

In his amendment, he asked that Coffs Harbour City Council “pursues and activates measures within it’s control to reduce global warming and, in doing so, acknowledges global warming as an issue to be addressed on a local, as well as global, scale.”

Council will also review its current Climate Change Policy and provide the Councillors with a briefing.

All councillors supported the amendment except Cr Sally Townley.

As the small group left the gallery, one man stood with his back to the Councillors as they continued with other business.