No Doubt About It, Cameron Smith Will Play Halfback In 2020

Despite the denials, there's no doubt Cameron Smith will play at halfback for the Melbourne Storm in what could be his final season in the NRL.

"They haven't got a recognised halfback as of yet... so I think we will see Cameron Smith play a lot of number seven," Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the news.

Smith only confirmed last month, he will be lacing up the boots for another season in the NRL and did deny reports he will play halfback, labelling it the "silly season."

