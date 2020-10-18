No Matter What Age, Silver Salties are Hitting the Surf

Jen Swan runs the feel-good program

Jen Swan's on a mission to get everyone - no matter their age - in the water.

As Bundy's nominee for Surf Woman of the Year, the Surf Life Saving member is encouraging everyone to give the Silver Salties program a go.

The 8-week program aimed at over-65ers encourages everyone to have a crack at surf life saving at Bargara Beach.

The surf's the perfect place for health and wellbeing and connecting with others.

Jen joined JB & Jules with all the details:

Get involved! Register your interest for the first session next Monday 26 October 7:30am HERE.

