No Matter What Age, Silver Salties are Hitting the Surf

Jen Swan's on a mission to get everyone - no matter their age - in the water.

As Bundy's nominee for Surf Woman of the Year, the Surf Life Saving member is encouraging everyone to give the Silver Salties program a go.

The 8-week program aimed at over-65ers encourages everyone to have a crack at surf life saving at Bargara Beach.

The surf's the perfect place for health and wellbeing and connecting with others.

Get involved! Register your interest for the first session next Monday 26 October 7:30am HERE.