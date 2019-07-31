No More Ripoffs!

SAFETIX are Coming!!
It's very simple. We believe every fan deserves access to tickets they can trust at every step. Ticketmaster SafeTix are encrypted mobile tickets built with leading-edge technology, developed with you in mind, and come standard with powerful fraud and counterfeit protection.
100% Secure & 100% Yours
SafeTix™ are powered by a new and unique barcode that automatically refreshes every few seconds so it cannot be stolen or copied, keeping your tickets safe and secure.
Text or Email Your Tickets
If you bought tickets for family, a friend, or a group, we made it easier than ever to safely send tickets to anyone. In just a few taps you can text or email your tickets to anyone attending the event with you.
Sell in Two Taps
It happens. Work deadlines, a bad cold, social obligations - and you can't go. That's why we've made it a snap to sell your tickets on the world's largest marketplace in a few taps