The Parramatta Eels are on a slide down the NRL ladder after shock back-to-back defeats to the Raiders and Roosters in recent weeks.

And according to Triple M's Paul Kent the Eels need to stop using the excuse of having Mitchell Moses sidelined injured, especially considering the injury toll to their Round 20 opponents the Roosters.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!