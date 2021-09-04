No New Locally Acquired Cases In QLD Following Covid-Positive Child

Queensland health officials are keeping a close eye on an evolving Covid-19 situation after a new locally acquired case was identified earlier in the week.

A four-year-old girl tested positive for the virus who has been identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 positive truck driver.

No new locally acquired cases have been identified since the four-year-old girl was confirmed as a positive Covid-19 case.

Queensland now has 20 active cases and has achieved 52.17 percent of first dose vaccinations and 33.5 percent of second dose vaccinations.

The child is believed to have been infectious within the community over two days, attending The Boulevard Early Learning Centre at Mt Warren Park on Tuesday, August 31st and on Wednesday, September 1st.

The staff, children and visitors of the four-year-old's childcare centre have been instructed to get tested isolate immediately.

The Beenleigh Marketplace and Stylish Nails have also been identified as contact tracing locations on August 30th.

While only one person was registered on the QLD health app in attendance at the salon, it is believed there were eight people present at the salon, seven of whom had not checked in.

Health officials are now asking anyone who attended the Stylish Nails salon at The Beenleigh market place to get tested as soon as possible.

Off the back of the new locally acquired case, Health Officials have put restrictions on disability services, aged care facilities and hospitals across Logan.

Anyone from Beenleigh or the Gold Coast who may be experiencing symptoms are being asked to come forward for testing.

