No One Eats Alone This Christmas! Thanks To Roshni’s Annual Free Christmas Lunch In Mackay CBD

Good Onya Raj!!!! This comes from the Roshni Facebook Page "It’s almost Christmas Again if you can believe it and what a year we have weathered! This year was a year of challenges and adversity marking an unprecedented time in world history! For many months now we have been discussing how we can hold our “No One Eats Alone This Christmas” function for those who spend Christmas alone or are a little less fortunate. After running through many scenarios on how we could have a covid safe event, we have had to concede on a few things. We will be having two seatings 11am-12.30pm then 1pm-2.30pm. This year we will have to take pre bookings with all contact details needed and recorded for Covid compliance. We can only have a maximum of 40 people for both sessions and we can only except 4 volunteers for each session. Our normal sediment of just come along no questions asked has to be put on hold for this year in order to be able to still have Christmas at Roshni. We encourage any donations from desserts to presents and still want our Mackay community to feel apart of this event as we know it has become an annual event that much of our community looks forward to.

So, we want to again invite our Mackay Community to join us for our annual free Christmas Lunch. Let myself, Jess and our family cook for you!!!! We will be serving the traditional ham, prawns, salad and desserts, as well as our most popular curries and rice. To us this is not charity, it’s about coming together and giving back to our community that has given us so much; we want to make sure no one is alone or goes hungry on Christmas Day even though we are limited with our seating this year we will have a takeaway stand set up at the front of the restaurant distributing food and gifts including dessert for those people we cannot cater for inside whilst staying covid safe and adhering to social distancing rules.

We are still asking for the help of our Mackay community to spread the word, so it can reach as many people as possible as you all have done in previous years!

The last four years we have been so overwhelmed with phone calls and walk-ins, so many generous and genuine people offered their time and services to help create a warm family celebration and we sincerely thank everyone who has and continues to contribute.