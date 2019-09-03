No-One Seems Very Happy With The New SA Tourism Ad - But At Least We're All Talking About It, Eh?

Cast your mind back to 2013. The world was a very different place; we were younger, fresher then.

But it was also the year that the South Australian Tourism Commission dropped the "Be Consumed" ad that divided the nation, thanks to its dark tone and use of the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds classic Red Right Hand.

Well - surprise! - they're back at it again, this time with a 30-second spot people are describing as "depressing", "appalling", "sad" and even "offensive".

Why? Have a look below and see what you think.

Feedback from viewers veers from: "What on earth was the advertising company thinking?" to "so depressing [it] needs the Lifeline number at the end".

"If it truly is an advertising campaign, then it's a terrible mistake," the ABC reports one social media user as saying.

Brent Hill, SA Tourism Commission marketing executive director, said that they expected "some scepticism".

"You'd be crazy if you made an ad like this and didn't expect to get some response," Hill told the ABC.

"That's obviously what it was designed to do - we definitely, wanted to put something out there that was getting a message across.

"We knew it wasn't going to be everyone's cup of tea."

They're really leaning into the "Old Mate" thing too; he even has his own Instagram account, complete with him taking from-the-chin-up selfies.

Classic Old Mate.

