No Schnit: Break The Stretchy Pants Out, All-You-Can-Eat Schnitzel Is Happening This Weekend

If you're the kind of person who cuts themselves off when they feel full, rather than continuing to eat to the point of feeling ill, then this is absolutely not the news for you.

For everyone else, welcome. This is a safe space, and your stretchy pants are not something to be ashamed of.

We've gathered you here today to share the news that your mates at The Bavarian and Munich Brauhaus are once again rolling with their All-You-Can-Eat Schnitzel festival around the country this weekend.

For $39, you can park yourself at a table for two hours and smash your way through bottomless platters of schnitties, choosing from chicken parmigiana, schnitzel doused in mushroom sauce or the classic Über Schnitzel.

If you get through all of that - and the sides of mash and chips - you can have your platter topped back up, like magic.

You can find all of the details you need over on The Bavarians website, but you will need to book in advance.

