No Surprise, A Trip To The Grocery Store Is Costing Us More

The cost-of-living crisis continues to escalate with new data revealing just how much grocery bills rose at the back end of 2022.

Investment bank UBS found supermarket prices rose 9.2 per cent in the final quarter of 2022 – up from an 8.2 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

About 60,000 products from Coles and Woolworths were tracked, finding a hefty price rise for items across many popular food groups.

What’s gone up?

Dairy: 14 per cent price increase, led by a 24 per cent rise in cheese. Butter prices also rose by 18 per cent.

Meat: Overall prices rose by 10 per cent, with pork and lamb up 16 and 10 per cent respectively.

Fruit and vegetables: despite ongoing flood crises which led to a price hike earlier in the year, fruit and vegetable prices remained stable.

Unfortunately for Aussie families, high inflation across the country won’t allow to see prices fall any time soon.

