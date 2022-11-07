No Swimming: EPA Issue Warning For 20 Port Phillip Beaches

Experts have advised Victorians to exercise caution at beaches and "stay out of the water" as floodwater turns to blackwater.

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has issued alerts for 20 beaches along Port Phillip Bay and advised Victorians to avoid contact with water that is discoloured or where foam is occurring.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Professor Mark Taylor, the state’s chief environmental scientist at EPA Victoria, said microbes have made their way into the water system after heavy rains throughout October.

"When there's a flood, often sewerage systems and faeces from domestic animals, agricultural animals and native animals will be washed into the river,” Prof Taylor told ABC.

"You can see that when you go down to the bay. The water's cloudy. It's dirty.

Professor Taylor said keen beach swimmers should take a "precautionary approach" and avoid bay water all-together.

"The pollution — or poor water quality — is moving from upstream to downstream, so it will be some time before the beaches start to display suitable or good quality acceptable for swimming.

"I would wager it's probably not going to be suitable until at least next weekend, until the very earliest," he predicted.

On Saturday, popular beaches in Mornington, Aspendale, Carrum, Seaford, Elwood, Werribee and Clifton Springs were rated as having poor water quality.

The advice remains, if the water looks brown, or like a cup of tea or cappuccino, don't go in!

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.