No Truck In Melbourne Is Safe: The City Road Rail Bridge Has Laid Waste To Another Truck This Morning

The rail bridge on City Rd has entered the conversation for the Montague Street Bridge's title as the most deadly bridge in Melbourne.

One truck got caught in the absolute warpath of the rail bridge on City Road, which carries the 96 tram, on Tuesday morning.

The truck was absolutely wrecked in an incident that forced the road to close.

Pictures showed the truck toppled on its side with the front of it smashed backwards.

Wind that 'days without a trucking slamming a Melbourne bridge' counter back down to zero.