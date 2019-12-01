Noiseworks Founding Member, Australian Guitarist Stuart Fraser Passed Away

Sad news this morning, Australian guitarist Stuart Fraser has passed away this weekend.

Known as Chet, the Australian guitarist lost his battle with lung cancer after a 3 year battle.

A founding member of Noiseworks, Chet went on to work with John Farnham, Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton-John, the 2000 Sydney Olympics band and many more.

Announced on Triple M Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast this morning, Ed and the team remember the talented musician, described as "one of the nicest people ever".

Listen to the news:



Our thoughts are with his friends, family and the music community at this sad time.