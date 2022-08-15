Noiseworks' Jon Stevens Unpacks New Single 'Heart & Soul'

Noiseworks are back with their first new single in 30 years! 'Heart & Soul'

In the 1980s Noiseworks roared out of our car radios and were the soundtrack to every big night. Right from the beginning they delivered consecutive rock anthems with ‘No Lies’, ‘Take Me Back’, 'Hot Chilli Woman’, 'Touch' and countless more. Known for their huge stage presence and big sound Noiseworks were a standout Aus rock band in the 80’s and 90’s.

For the first time in 30 years the iconic Aussie rock band has released ‘Heart & Soul’ as the lead single from their new studio album which is due out in October 2022. The single comes as a long awaited gift to Noiseworks fans who have been thirsting for new music from the iconic rockers for 30 years.

‘Heart & Soul’ offers all of the cornerstone Noiseworks trademarks with powerful vocals from frontman Jon Stevens, skillful guitar from enigmatic rocker Steve Balbi on bass, the prolific Justin Stanley on keyboards, and the mighty Kev Nicol setting the tempo on drums.

Listen to 'Heart & Soul' Here

Joining Noiseworks on this release and subsequent tour is highly acclaimed Australian musician Jack Jones (Irwin Thomas). Jones is honoring original Noiseworks member, the late, great Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser, by taking up the mantle of lead guitarist in the band.

“Coming back after 30 years with new music and seeing the level of excitement that we have had from our Noiseworks fans has been a really powerful experience for us. Heart & Soul shows where we are now while also giving a nod to the sounds that make us Noiseworks.” - Jon Stevens, Noiseworks

Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens joined Brendo on Triple M to unpack their new single 'Heart & Soul'; sharing what to expect from their new record and explains the legacy their late guitarist Stuart Fraser has left:

