Nollamara Woman Dies In Violent And Tragic Incident Overnight

Homicide squad detectives are seeking advice from the public after a woman was attacked inside her home in Perth's northern suburbs overnight.

Police and St John’s Ambulance were called to a residence in Monterey Street, in Nollamara about 10:30pm on Tuesday where they discovered a 26-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The young woman was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital but died a short time later.

West Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson described it on 6PR on Wednesday morning as a “very violent and tragic incident”.

Police said, when they arrived at the property, a man had allegedly fled the scene and was hiding in a neighbouring property.

Officers deployed the canine unit and Police Dog Razor who then located the man a short time later.

The 40-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was taken into custody, and is assisting with the investigation.

Charges are yet to be laid.

The woman’s death is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity of Monterey Street between 9:30pm and 11:00pm last night to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au .

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr