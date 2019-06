A timber home has been gutted at Nome in a suspicious night-time fire, with Police declaring a Crime Scene.

It was called in to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at around 9.20pm, no one was home at the time, and no one was injured.

The home was well alight when crews arrived at the property.

Investigators from QFES, as well as Queensland Police scientific officers and detectives will be at the scene continuing their investigation and interviews this morning.