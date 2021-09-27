Nominate A Bloke Now For "International Men’s Day Mackay"

Nominations Close Sept 30

Article heading image for Nominate A Bloke Now For "International Men’s Day Mackay"

International Men’s Day Mackay Inc, incorporating Shed Happens Mackay, is calling for nominations for the award of International Men’s Day 2021 (IMD21) Mackay Man Of The Year.

We wish to celebrate the contribution good men make to our society by recognising one man at our Celebratory Breakfast held on International Men’s Day, Friday 19 Nov 21; a man who stands out from the crowd as one who reflects the six pillars of IMD and is a solid leader of his family.

Frank spoke to Jay and Dave! 

Nominate HERE

15 hours ago

