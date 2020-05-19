Nominate A Volunteer Or Group To Be Recognised This National Volunteer Week

The past months have definitely tested our Australian spirit as we've collectively dealt with an onslaught of natural disasters and a global pandemic. Bushfires, ongoing drought conditions, floods, and the coronavirus have caused Aussies to band together and lend a helping hand to one another like never before.

National Volunteer Week gives us the opportunity each year to take the time to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers around the country.

With current restrictions, the Greater Shepparton Volunteer Recognition Awards have been postponed until September 2020, however Council is still hoping to acknowledge those who have contributed their time and services.

This National Volunteer Week, beginning May 18th, residents are being encouraged to nominate a volunteer or group to be recognised with a virtual ‘thank you’.

Those who have been acknowledged will feature on a dedicated volunteer page on Council’s website, with many also set to feature on Council’s Facebook page, so they can be recognised by the wider community.

Mayor Cr Seema Abdullah announced this year's theme for National Volunteer Week is 'Changing Communities. Changing Lives.'

"It is extremely important now more than ever that we recognise, celebrate and give thanks to our volunteers. Our community has banded together to fight through this COVID-19 pandemic, and we can’t thank you enough. To all volunteers, we thank you. Your contributions never go unnoticed.” - Cr Abdullah

Submissions will close Friday 29th May, 2020.

For further information or submissions, click HERE.

