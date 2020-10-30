Nominations Are Now Open For The Griffith Australia Day Awards

Do you know a local citizen who has made an outstanding contribution to our community in 2020? Why not nominate them for an Australia Day Award – Griffith City Council and the Australia Day Working Group are now accepting nominations!

Presented each year on Australia Day in Griffith, these awards recognize local volunteers, young people, sporting achievement and events held throughout the year.

Australia Day Working Group Chair, Councillor Christine Stead is calling on locals to nominate unsung heroes in a range of categories for 2020.

“We are looking for nominations of local people and groups who have made an important contribution to our community,” said Councillor Stead.

“Maybe they have been an outstanding representative of Griffith, volunteered their time, perhaps their work helps others or they have developed environmental initiatives - Griffith is extremely fortunate to have many locals who consistently go above and beyond and nominating them for an Australia Day Award is a good way to make sure their efforts are acknowledged.”

Nominations are now open in the following categories:

· Citizen of the Year

· Young Citizen of the Year (Nominees must be under 25 years as at 26 January 2020)

· Environmental Citizen of the Year

· Young Environmental Citizen of the Year

· Project of the Year

“In light of COVID-19 and the impacts of the pandemic, we have made some changes to the Awards this year,” said Councillor Stead.

“The Junior and Young Citizen of the Year Awards have been combined to the Young Citizen of the Year, and we have introduced the Young Environmental Citizen of the Year. Nominees for these awards need to be under 25 years as at 26 January 2021.”

The Nomination Form has also been streamlined to make nominating a little easier, and you can find the Form online at griffith.nsw.gov.au/australiaday

“I urge everyone to think about nominating deserving people so we can show them how much we appreciate their efforts,” added Councillor Stead.

Nominations close midnight, Sunday December 6 2020.

The Australia Day Award Ceremony will be held on Tuesday 26 January 2021 at Griffith Regional Theatre.

You can contact Griffith City Council on 6928100 or refer to Council’s website at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au for more information.

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: