Nominations For The Local Business Awards Are Officially Open!

It's time to celebrate our local business heavy weights!

Nominations are open for the GMCU Allianz Campaspe Murray Business Awards, where locals get to show their appreciation for our hard working business owners and talented innovators!

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Murray River and Campaspe Shire Council, there will be eleven business categories for locals to choose from including Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Best New Business and for the first time, the People's Choice Award.

Nominations will be closing Friday, June 14th for the usual business awards, with nominations for the People's Choice Award opening July 15th and closing September 6th.

All awards will be presented at the Gala Awards night on Wednesday, October 9th so you have plenty of time to vote for your favourite local business!

Here is the full list of 2019 categories:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Employee of the Year

Best Agri-business

Best Home-based Business

Best New Business

Best Professional Service - Community

Best Professional Service

Best Retail Business

Excellence in Hospitality

Excellence in Manufacturing & Trade

Excellence in Tourism

Head to the website for more details!