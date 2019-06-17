Nominations For The White King-Pental Triple M Business Awards Are Now Open!

Nominations are open for the 2019 Business Awards and Greater Shepparton locals are encouraged to nominate a great local operator

Shepparton’s iconic Business Awards continue to look to a bright future with an even greater following than ever before.

Over the past 24 years, hundreds of Greater Shepparton businesses have been involved in the awards which has seen the introduction of additional categories added to this annual celebration including:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Visitor Experience of the Year

GV Healthy workplaces

The awards are intended to showcase and celebrate the diversity of business within the Greater Shepparton Business Community, to recognise and honour outstanding contributions and to encourage future business success.

Any business operating within the Greater Shepparton area are eligible for nomination.

There are great prizes to be won and you can nominate before September 13 (you can even nominate yourself!).

You can download a nomination form or nominate online via http://www.sheppartonchamber.com.au, and connect with Shepparton Chamber on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with weekly finalist announces.

The Shepparton Chamber of Commerce & Industry will be hosting the 2019 White King-Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards Gala Presentation Evening at the Eastbank Centre on– Friday, October 11, 2019, with tickets on sale soon.