Nominations Open For WA Women's Award

2020 marks the 10th Anniversary of the WA Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is an incredible record of the diversity in life for women around our State.

It celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, reflecting on how far we have come, and how far we still must go to realise gender equality.

I chat to chair of WA Women's Hall of Fame, Fiona Reid, here.

https://omny.fm/shows/triple-m-albany-breakfast/nominations-for-womens-hall-of-fame-open





