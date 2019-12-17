Nominations Open For WA Women's Award

Marking their 10th anniversary

Article heading image for Nominations Open For WA Women's Award

2020 marks the 10th Anniversary of the WA Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is an incredible record of the diversity in life for women around our State.

It celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, reflecting on how far we have come, and how far we still must go to realise gender equality.

I chat to chair of WA Women's Hall of Fame, Fiona Reid, here. 

https://omny.fm/shows/triple-m-albany-breakfast/nominations-for-womens-hall-of-fame-open



Marion Print

17 December 2019

Article by:

Marion Print

WA
Nominations
Women Awards
Listen Live!
WA
Nominations
Women Awards
WA
Nominations
Women Awards
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs