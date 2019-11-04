Nominees Announced For 2020 WA Australian Of The Year Awards

The nominees for the 60th 2020 WA Australian of the Year Awards have been announced. The nominees include a road safety advocate, medical leaders, a child protection advocate, creatives and a happiness advocate. There are 16 Western Australians in the running to be named the state's Local Hero, Young Australian, Senior Australian or Australian of the Year.

The 2020 Western Australia award nominees are:

2020 WA Australian of the Year

Annie Fogarty AM - Education social venturer (Peppermint Grove)

Peter Klinken AC - Chief Scientist of Western Australia (Subiaco)

Sudhakar Rao - Surgeon and state director of trauma (Perth)

Christobel Saunders - Cancer surgeon and researcher (Fremantle)



2020 WA Senior Australian of the Year

Rob Andrew - Domestic violence counsellor and educator (Perth)

Jenny Davis OAM - Theatre maker and innovator (Mount Hawthorn)

Professor John Newnham - Leader of modern obstetrics (Perth)

Leslie Wallam AM - Aboriginal youth mentor (Eaton)



2020 Western Australia Young Australian of the Year

George Foulkes-Taylor - Photographer, creative producer and LGBTQIA+ activist (Kalgoorlie-Boulder)

Courtney Gratteri - Youth worker (Perth)

Cory Payne - Road safety advocate and charity fundraiser (New Norcia)

Yarlalu Thomas - Medical student, Precision Public Health fellow in Genetic and Rare Diseases (Pilbara)



2020 Western Australia Local Hero

Glenda Kickett - Social worker, researcher and cultural needs advocate (Perth)

Holly-ann Martin - Child protection advocate (Perth)

Julian Pace - Founder of Happiness Co and public speaker (Perth)

Suzy Urbaniak - Science educator (Perth) *see bios on following pages



The nominees are among 128 people being recognised across all states and territories as part of the program, which began in 1960.

The four award recipients from Western Australia will be announced on the evening of Thursday 7 November 2019 at Government House in Perth.



National Australia Day Council CEO Karlie Brand said the Western Australia nominees were leaders in their fields and in the community.



“The 60th anniversary of the Australian of the Year Awards is a particularly special time to be nominated,” said Ms Brand.



“The 2020 Western Australia nominees are contributing in many different areas and are all inspirational in their own way – they are an extraordinary group of everyday Australians.”



For more information on the Australian of the Year Awards visit australianoftheyear.org.au

