Norfair Is On This Friday Night At St Joseph's In Mackay

It's that time of year again! NORFAIR 2019 will be bigger and better than ever before. With a huge range of rides provided by locals Let's Jump, including the Scrambler, Rock Wall, Super Swooper Swing, Super Slide, jumping castles, Swinging Pirate Ship and more... The kids will be entertained for hours while you enjoy our continuous Cent Sale and Ham Wheel Spins in the entertainment zone!



Take a walk down Eat Street and enjoy a variety of foods for dinner, including Burgers, Hot Beef rolls, Spring Rolls and Fried Rice, Hot Chips and wash it down with a cold drink from our bar!

Don't forget dessert, with tea and coffee, fresh cakes and hot donuts on sale on the night also.



We have all the usual stalls aswell, including the famous Emmanuel School cake stall, the chocolate toss and our major raffle will be drawn on the night with a prizes of $1000, $500 and $500 to be given away.



This will be a great night of community fellowship, with something to keep everyone entertained. Join us for NORFAIR 2019 on Friday 8th November from 5-9pm at St Joseph's Catholic School. Parking and entry via Grendon or Canberra Street.