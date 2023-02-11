Norfolk Island Residents Warned To Stay Indoors As Cyclone Approaches

Norfolk residents have been urged to seek out shelter as tropical cyclone Gabrielle approaches Norfolk Island.

The eye of the storm is expected to reach Norfolk Island by around 9PM on Saturday evening as the weather continues to worsen.

The Bureau of Meteorology have warned that the cyclone response plan has now been upgraded to red alert which means all residents should remain inside behind closed doors.

According to the Bureau, conditions are expected to deteriorate further as the cyclone approaches.

"Conditions will deteriorate further through the day as the centre of the cyclone approaches this evening," they said.

Norfolk Island can expect "abnormally high tides, damaging surf and heavy rain" as well as winds up to 155km/h.

While winds are likely to die down as the centre of the storm passes, the wind is expected to pick back up again a short time later.

Residents should stay inside with damage to property and falling trees predicted.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for Fraser Island, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Byron Coast, Coffs Coast and Macquarie Coast.

