Norman's Rebels Could Face Grim Court Battle
The Big Issues Yet To Come
Australian Golf Digest editor Brad Clifton says he expects lengthy court battles to take place following the opening day of Greg Norman's controversial LIV Golf Invitational series.
Norman's Saudi-backed series, which is headlined by several of golf's biggest names including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, commenced today in London.
The backlash has prompted the PGA Tour to suspend its 17 members competing in the series.
But this is just the begging, according to Clifton who spoke with Triple M's Rush Hour.
