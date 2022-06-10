Australian Golf Digest editor Brad Clifton says he expects lengthy court battles to take place following the opening day of Greg Norman's controversial LIV Golf Invitational series.

Norman's Saudi-backed series, which is headlined by several of golf's biggest names including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, commenced today in London.

​The backlash has prompted the PGA Tour to suspend its 17 members competing in the series.

But this is just the begging, according to ​Clifton who spoke with Triple M's Rush Hour.

