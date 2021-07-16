North Albury Location Added To Public Health Alert
Additional site for The Border
Murrumbidgee Local Health District confirmed that the COVID-infected removalists who ignited Melbourne's latest outbreak also stopped in Albury.
The workers reportedly travelled and stopped in North Albury at a truck wreckers, during their journey across the border.
On Thursday, testing sights were under pressure in Albury, Wodonga and Jindera after it was revealed the removalists made a pitstop at a local Jindera service station.
Over 250 tests were conducted, as queues built up at a Jindera pop-up sight - yet to return a positive case on Friday.
The known stop at Albury has been confirmed to be the North Albury TruckWreckers - the location of 83 Fallon Street, added as a potential hotspot for the period between 12:00 and 12:40pm on Saturday 10 July.
One close contact from this address has been identified, tested and is currently isolating.
You can find further information about the Public Health Alert here.
- Anyone who attended the Shell Coles Express Gundagai on Thursday 8 July between 1.00am and 1.30am is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days.
- Anyone who attended the Jindera Shell on Saturday 10 July between 11.15am and 11.45am is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days.
- Anyone who attended the Hay Shell Roadhouse on Saturday 10 July between 7.30am - 8.00am is considered a close contact and should get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days.
Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.