North Hobart Ditches Parking Meters

Parking will be made free in North Hobart as the council works on developing the area's retail and dining precinct.

Meters along Elizabeth Street will be switched off and hooded after complaints from businesses that paid parking was putting off customers.

North Hobart ditches parking metres

Lisa Martin from Winnings Newsagency says she is glad council is now listening to traders and it has the potential to save businesses.

“It’s definitely a victory for the traders and our customers, we’re quite pleased with the outcome at this stage. Had the council listened to us earlier, we could’ve saved businesses earlier, but we’re happy with the outcome.”

It comes after businesses had made numerous complaints it was putting off potential customers, and a petition to remove the metres had gained more than a thousand signatures in support.

The measure was introduced back in May to stop food delivery drivers filling up spots along Elizabeth Street.

