North Melbourne Has Confirmed That Shaun Higgins Will Miss Up To Six Weeks

North Melbourne has today confirmed that Shaun Higgins will miss up to six weeks with an AC joint injury.

Higgins will go through surgery today.

The 2018 All-Australian injured his shoulder in a tackle from Touk MIller.

"The way he fell was unfortunate, because he landed on the arm of his opponent, which exacerbated the injury somewhat," North Melbourne football boss Cameron Joyce said on the club’s website.

"He'll have surgery this afternoon and will be targeting a Round 17 or 18 comeback at this stage."

The 5-7 Kangaroos are sitting 12th with a game against GWS in Tasmania to come this weekend.

