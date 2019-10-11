North Queensland's 'Liquid Gold' In High Demand For Plasma Week

This week is International Plasma Awareness Week and the Red Cross are urging us to get involved.

The aim of International Plasma Awareness Week is to highlight the importance of plasma donation and to say thanks to current plasma donors around the country.

Chloe Bayliss is an Australia actress, starting in Love Child, Deadly Women and Doctor Doctor. Chloe is also a former blood recipient who at one stage was receiving up to 12 bags of plasma a week.

Our donation centre in Townsville is a one of the only “plasma only” centres around the country. With that in mind, we are being encouraged to pop down and donate, as 221 donations the next fortnight.

