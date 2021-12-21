North Queensland's Vaccination Rates Trending Up

Vaccination rates are increasing across North Queensland regions, with many residents rolling up their sleeves in recent weeks.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service say 89.7% of locals have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The numbers also show 83.3% have received their second dose.

Statistics are compiled of those from Townsville, Palm Island, Magnetic Island, Charters Towers, Cardwell, Hughenden and Richmond.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Kieran Keyes said it's welcoming to see residents willing to roll up their sleeve.

"Vaccination numbers have increased significantly," Mr Keyes said.

"In the past two days we vaccinated nearly 1000 people on Saturday and close to that number again on Sunday."

The data also shows a large percentage boost within Indigenous communities around the Townsville community.

"Our first nations vaccination rates are improving at the fastest rate of any element of our population here in Townsville," Mr Keyes said.

The health service’s Indigenous population of those fully vaccinated is at 59.7% as of December 20, the number of first dose residents is 75.7%.

