North Queensland School Rugby League Team Of The Century Named

The list for the best North Queensland School Sports players in Rugby League from 1919-2019 have been named with NRL stars filling the list.
The likes of Michael Morgan, Kyle Feldt, Ray Thompson, Aaron Payne, Gordon Tallis, and Sam Thaiday have made the list for our local side.
Townsville schools represented in the list included:
- Marian Catholic School
- Aitkenvale State School
- Weir State School
- Cranbrook State School
- Kirwan State School
- Currajong State School
- Ryan Catholic College
- Garbutt State School
Other North Queensland schools that were included in the team of the century were:
- Emmanuel College
- St Catherine’s
- Sarina State School
- Eimeo Road State School
- St Mary’s
- Queens Beach State School
- East Ayr State School
- Ingham State School