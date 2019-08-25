Northern Beaches Residents Let Down By Lack Of Funding For Intersection

Locals have been let down with the news that the busiest intersection for northern suburb residents won’t be changing any time soon.

MP Nick Dametto raised the issue in parliament last week, that the intersections of Shaw Road, Woolcock Street, and North Shore Boulevard cause high levels of congestion.

Drivers in the area have often voiced their opinion over the delays it causes, but there’s no good news at the moment.

During the parliament sitting, MP Nick Dametto questioned the situation to Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, who didn’t give the response that northern suburb locals wanted.

Mr Bailey commented that there is currently no funding allocated to the bottleneck stretch of road.

He did give hope though, saying that he’s happy for the issue to be discussed further.

Mr Dametto says that with the population of the northern beaches growing at an ‘exponential rate’ the local infrastructure needs to progress with the growth.

