Northern & Eastern Football Leagues Cancel 2020 Senior Football Seasons

The Northern Football League and Eastern Football League have jointly announced they will cancel all senior football in 2020, including seniors, reserves and under 19s, for both men and women.

The two leagues released a joint statement on Wednesday confirming the leagues would not run this year, but committed to ensuring junior football would get a season underway.

“The NFNL has maintained a view throughout this process that we do not want one club to come back next year worse off than they are now,” Northern Football Netball League CEO Peter McDougall said.

“All clubs were aware of the challenges associated with managing a reduced season under COVID-19 rules and restrictions and were very open, balanced, and frank about where their club sat.

“Clubs expressed concerns about their financials, player numbers, committees, older volunteers, crowd restrictions and their inability to manage crowds at open public spaces.

“We must make decisions based on what is best in both the short and the long-term. The information we have gathered from our clubs together with the latest medical advice, has determined that cancelling the senior football and netball competitions in 2020 is the only viable option.

“The health and safety of the community and club and league sustainability have always been our top priorities.”