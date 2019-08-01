Northern Rays Seeing Sunshine At End Of Financial Saga

The Northern Rays have been holding financial troubles on their shoulders until now.

Thanks to two major sponsors Townsville Brothers Leagues Club and Direct Wholesale Tyres, the team has secured their spot in the Sapphire Series for the next three years.

Up until now, the team has been dependent on crowd funding, and support from other clubs, to ensure their existents in the Series.

Netball Queensland CEO Catherine Clark has commended our community for rallying behind the girls.

It looks like there is a future for our Highlanders yet!

