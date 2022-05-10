Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner Resigns

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has announced his resignation, citing his “head and heart are no longer in the job”.

“There is never a perfect time to step back, walk away, and give others a go. But for me and my family, this feels like the right time,” Mr Gunner said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“The birth our second child a few weeks ago confirmed something for me. My head and my heart are no longer in the job. They are at home," he said.

“I have grappled with this decision for some weeks. But welcoming little Nash into the world sealed the deal”

Mr Gunner made the announcement after delivering the NT’s Budget for 2022-23.

Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison will stand in as acting chief minister, with a new parliamentary Labor leader to be decided within days.

Mr Gunner started his political career in the inner Darwin seat of Fannie Bay in 2008, before becoming Labor leader in 2015 and elected chief minister the following year.

Gunner led Labor to victory in 2016, followed by a second term in office in 2020, partly determined by his strong leadership during the early stages of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Gunner said he loved the Territory because “It doesn’t matter who you are you can have a crack and make something of yourself”.

“And I like to think my own story shows that. A kid who grew up in public housing, who stacked shelves to get himself through uni, can serve the Territory as its chief minister.” - Michael Gunner

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr