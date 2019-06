We've gone back through the archives here at Triple M to find an incredible piece of audio from earlier this year.

Wade Graham joined the The Rush Hour with MG in pre-season, as he was going through his rehabilitation after tearing his ACL in the Sharks semi-final loss last year.

Incredibly MG actually predicted Wade's selection for the Perth game, way back on March 12.

LISTEN HERE:

Wade Graham joined The Rush Hour live from Origin camp in Perth; hear the full chat.