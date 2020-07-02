Not Again: NRL Rocked by Another Leaked Video Scandal

Nine News Wide World of Sports

The NRL's out to investigate a leaked video of Canterbury Bulldogs' Adam Elliott that was filmed 5 years ago.

The video shows a semi-naked Elliott dancing around in a room before drinking from two bottles in his hands simultaneously.

With Elliott in the midst of contract negotiations, JB & Jules learned from Nine News Sports Reporter Ben Wilmott that the leak is looking a lot like foul play.

2 July 2020

