NOT AGAIN | Teammates Chaz Mostert and Cameron Waters Crash Out Of Bathurst 1000

Tickford Racing teammates Chaz Mostert and Cameron Waters are out of the Bathurst 1000 with less than 40 laps remaining.

For the second year in a row contact was made between the #56 and #6 car.

And this year it ended both drivers' chances of winning the Bathurst 1000.

WATCH HERE:

"Absolutely gutted, got no words really just disappointing," Waters told Fox Sports immediately after.

Waters was then asked what he would say to Mostert.

"It's a common occurrence between us but it's just shit, shit for the team because they put so many hours in and they deserve so much better than that," he added.

"We should've had one car maybe two on the podium today but we've both ended up in the dirt, so yeah pretty shit for the team."