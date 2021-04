Broncos great Wendell Sailor has slammed Brisbane's start to the season following another heavy, 46-6 defeat at the hands of the Parramatta Eels in Round 7.

"I'm just disappointed for Kevvie Walters. 51 missed tackles – it's just not good enough," Sailor told the Dead Set Legends.

"I want some of those players to look at that jersey and to see who they're representing. I feel sorry for Payne Haas."

