Not Sure How to Keep The Kids Entertained These School Holidays?

From this Saturday, Grand Central will have a dome full of mesmerising bubbles in its Centre Court – just in time for school holidays!

Grand Central Marketing Manager Marieke Bridgeman said children can have fun playing amongst the floating bubbles in the Rub a Dub Dub activation from June 29 to July 14.

“The activation is a quirky and out of the box take on the traditional ‘bath time’ activity that will have kids lining up to join in the fun!” she said.

“Children can play amongst the floating bubbles and try out the oversized hair dryer. Once they’re squeaky clean, they can head to the craft station outside H&M on Level 1 to enter the colouring-in competition for a chance to win a toy pack from Kidstuff.”

Rub a Dub Dub runs from 10am-4pm and children must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

Grand Central retailers are also getting into the school holiday spirit.

Vapiano are running their popular Pizza Kids masterclasses again from June 29 through to July 14. For just $10, Vapiano’s pizza masters will teach your kids how to knead dough, garnish their creations and send the pizzas to the oven.

Vapiano General Manager Margarita Perez said classes run daily from 9.30am-10.30am.

“Children must be between the ages of 5 and 12, and bookings are essential through Eventbrite. As an extra bonus, the parents of the participating children receive 20% off their total lunch bill when they dine straight after the class,” Ms Perez said.

Don’t forget to also check out the Family Saver Sessions at BCC Cinemas Grand Central for Toy Story 4 and The Secret Life of Pets 2!

