Notoriously Loose Soccer Player Questioned By Cops For Paying A Bloke To Ride A Moped Into The Sea

Notoriously loose soccer player Mario Balotelli is set to be questioned by cops in Naples after he allegedly paid a bloke to ride a moped into the sea.

He posted a video to his Instagram of bar owner Catello Buonocore driving a Vespa off the edge of a marina into the water.

Balotelli allegedly paid Buonocore €2,000 to ditch his moped into the water — roughly A$3200.

“My moped was only worth €600 (A$970) anyway,” Buonocore allegedly said.

