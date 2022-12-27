Novak Djokovic Land In Australia For First Time Since His January Deportation

Novak Djokovic has landed at Adelaide Airport overnight for his first tennis tournament in Australia since being deported ahead of 2022’s Australian open.

Tennis Australia confirmed the Serbian star’s arrival on Wednesday morning – following a hint by the tournament director on Tuesday that he had or would shortly be arriving.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

"Novak is welcome in Australia," Craig Tiley said.

"I think as we speak he has landed in Adelaide and he's going to be the player to beat [at the Australian Open] again."

Djokovic will begin his 2023 campaign with competing in the Adelaide International, commencing on January 1.

With Serbia not contesting the inaugural United Cup team competition, Djokovic is free to play regular warmup tournaments ahead of the Australian Open from January 16.

He plays in the Open with the hopes of obtaining victory for the 10th time, while he comes into the tournament with 21 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic was deported in January in public interest due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those restrictions on unvaccinated travellers have since been lifted by Australia.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.