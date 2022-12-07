Novak Djokovic Locks In Return To Australian Shores

Novak Djokovic has been confirmed for the Adelaide International event, as he begins his comeback to the Australian Open.

The Serbian champion will compete against a strong field from January 1, preparing himself for his favourite Grand Slam after being granted a visa by the Federal Government.

The world number five was detained and deported by authorities ahead of this year's Australian Open event, but recently won legal battle and received a green light to make his return.

However, he won't feature at the inaugural United Cup down under, after Serbia failed to qualify for the teams tournament. The 35-year-old will instead start his 2023 campaign at The Drive in Adelaide.

A quality class of players, including Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will compete in the South Australia event.

Djokovic is aiming for his 10th Australian Open trophy, which would also equal the 22 Grand Slam record held by Rafael Nadal.

Australian tennis legend Paul McNamee said Djokovic is clearly "the best player" ahead of the Aussie Slam.

"I think winning 10 has a special ring to it. The only other man who's won 10 [at a single Grand Slam] is Rafa [Nadal] at the French, so I think he'll be going hard to get a 10th Australian Open, especially after last year," McNamee said.

"I'm hoping he can get it. For me, he's a person of principle. Not everyone agrees with what his position is [on vaccination], but he stands by his word and missed two Grand Slam this year."

It's set to be the Serbian's toughest challenge yet, needing to get through Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz who finished the year as the youngest ever world number one.

The Australian Open action begins at Melbourne Park on January 16.

