Novak Djokovic Ready For Aus Open Return After Adelaide International Win

Novak Djokovic is primed for his return to Melbourne for the Australian Open, a year after he was deported due to his stance on vaccination.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner claimed the Adelaide International event on Sunday, defeating American Sebastian Korda in a three-set thriller.

Djokovic sustained a hamstring concern during the semifinal win over Daniil Medvedev, but he was able to overcome the injury scare and win the men's tournament.

It sets the Serbian up as favourite to win his 10th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park.

Post-match, Djokovic said it was the perfect preparation ahead of the opening slam of the season.

"Absolutely, five great matches," Djokovic said.

"I couldn't ask for a better preparation and lead-up to Australian Open.

"I have a week off for recovery now and working on specific things in terms of my game, my body, getting my mind in the right state for the best-of-five and two long weeks hopefully."

The 35-year-old will return to Melbourne this week, ahead of a blockbuster exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday night.

Despite feuding in the past, the two tennis stars have become friendlier since clashing in a four-set match in last year's Wimbledon final.

Djokovic was confident Melbourne fans would embrace him, just as Adelaide pundits did, despite the drama of refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I don’t hold any grudges. I told you I had far many more positive experiences in Australia to throw that away just because of what happened last year," he said.

