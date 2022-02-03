Novak Djokovic Set To Backflip On Anti-Vaxx Stance

Reports from those inside the camp of Novak Djokovic say the multi-million megastar will receive the vaccine against COVID-19.

After witnessing his rival Rafael Nadal win the Australian Open - a tournament he has dominated this past decade - the Serbian is reportedly willing to change his stance.

Djokovic was sensationally deported from Australia, over travel exemption concerns which needed a 10-day settlement in court only hours before the Grand Slam began.

It's another twist to an infamous story involving one of the world's top athletes, border control and vaccination mandate.

Novak's Biographer Daniel Muksch suggested the backflip may have been as a result of watching Nadal achieve a record 21st title, which leaves Djokovic one Slam short on the mountain top.

“From what I have heard from those around him, I think he is getting vaccinated,” Muksch reportedly said on an Austrian TV station.

“Maybe the final in Melbourne also contributed to that. Rafael Nadal’s 21 is driving him, no question.”

Djokovic is scheduled to play at the Dubai Tennis Championships later in February, yet his chances to feature in the next Grand Slam major at Roland Garros would be slim if he remained unvaccinated.

French health leaders previously revealed all foreign athletes will need a 'vaccination passport' to compete at the major tournament.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.