Novak Djokovic Wins Wimbledon Men’s Singles Title Claiming Victory Over Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic has won Wimbledon's men's singles title for the seventh time claiming victory over Aussie Nick Kyrgios.

The two battled on court for four sets, before the Serbian champion took the glory winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in a compelling match.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits

Winner of his last four finals at the All England Club, Djokovic said Wimbledon "always has been and will be the most special tournament in my heart".

"I was four-and-a-half, five years old and I saw Pete Sampras win his first Wimbledon. I asked my mum and dad to buy me a racquet. And my first image of tennis was grass and Wimbledon," he said.

"I always dreamed of coming here and just playing in this court. Then, of course, realising the childhood dream and winning this trophy. Every single time it gets more and more meaningful and special. So I'm very blessed and very thankful to be standing here with the trophy." - Djokovic

Meanwhile, and despite getting caught up by the occasion with his usual antics and tantrums, Australia’s wild-child of tennis, delivered a solid performance smashing 30 aces during the three-hour, one-minute encounter.

Kyrgios praised his opponent as "a bit of a god,” and said, “I’m not going to lie. I thought I played well.”

“Congratulations to Novak and your team, you’ve won this championship that many times I don’t even know any more.

“To all the ball kids, the umpires, I know we have a tough relationship at times so thanks for putting up with it. And (thanks) to the crowd, it has been an amazing couple of weeks for me personally,” Kyrgios said.

Pining for "a well-earned vacation," the 27-year-old said “playing Djokovic is a hard enough task as it is. To go out there, I feel like I lost this match, but I feel like there’s just a weight off my shoulders."

“I feel like there’s so much weight on my shoulders all the time when I step out on the tennis court, now it’s just released and I feel amazing.

“This is the best I’ve felt the last two weeks,” he admitted.

But Djokovic, who once more played at a level that was unparalleled, only had encouraging words for his new friend.

“Nick - you’ll be back, not just in Wimbledon but in (grand slam) finals,” Djokovic said.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr