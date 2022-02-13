Novavax Becomes Fourth Vaccine Available In Australia

The Novavax jab is now available nationwide, included as the fourth option in Australia's vaccination rollout.

It can be administered at select pharmacies and state-run clinics, with 51 million doses set to be distributed.

The Novavax is a protein-based vaccination, adding a different choice for those who decided against previous jabs.

Doctor Nick Coatsworth said the introduction of Novavax will benefit a large cohort of those patiently waiting.

"I'm thinking around about five per cent of the population may have been holding out for this," Doctor Coatsworth told Nine News.

"There's probably five to ten per cent that won't have the vaccine at all, but 5% have been waiting for Novavax."

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the protein-based Novavax has been successfully approved following adequate testing.

"Novavax has been proven safe and effective in protecting against severe illness or death associated with COVID-19 infection," Mr Hunt said in a statement.

"Despite high vaccination rates in Australia, there has been demand for a protein-based formula. For some people, the arrival of Novavax will be the extra push they need to get their first jab."

