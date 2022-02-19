Novavax Covid Vaccine Available From Monday

From Monday Victorians aged 18 and over will be able to access the much-anticipated Novavax Covid vaccine through selected state-run centres as well as GPs and pharmacies.

More than 400 general practices and community pharmacies across the state will be administering the protein vaccine.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Minister for Health Martin Foley said he’s hopeful unvaccinated Victorians, hesitant about the mRNA vaccines, will now be keen to get the jab.

“For a small number of people, this will be the extra push they need to get vaccinated. With bookings now open, now is the time to go and get a jab.”

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will help protect you and your family from getting seriously ill. If you’ve been sitting on the fence, please get vaccinated – it’s important for all of us,” he urged.

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be run over coming weeks in parts of Melbourne where there has been strong interest in Novavax.

Including:

The Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton

Sandown Racecourse in Springvale

Sunshine Hospital in St Albans

the former Ford factory in Geelong

McIntosh Centre in Shepparton

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends the Novavax vaccine be given in two doses at least three weeks apart.

It can also be used with another approved COVID-19 vaccine as either a first or second dose.

Novavax is not currently approved for use as a third dose or for children.

It is one of four vaccines approved for use in Australia, along with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

Bookings for Novavax can be made via the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 or booked online portal.cvms.vic.gov.au.

Appointments at GPs and pharmacies can be made at www.health.gov.au.

The Novavax vaccine rollout comes as Victoria reported 4867 new cases on Sunday, and sadly 9 deaths.

There are currently 358 people in hospital with Covid with 51 patients in intensive care.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.